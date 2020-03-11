COVID-19 cases in Israel rise to 70

JERUSALEM, March 10 (Xinhua) — A total of 20 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 70, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Among the 20 new cases are 16 who recently returned from Europe, one returnee from the United States, and three who had close contact with previous confirmed cases.

It is worth noting that a 9-year-old boy from the coastal city of Tel Aviv, who returned from Madrid on March 2, was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus, the first child case in Israel.

So far, four of the 70 confirmed cases in Israel have recovered, according to the ministry.