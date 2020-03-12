COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 72

KUWAIT CITY, March 11 (Xinhua) — Kuwait confirmed three new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 72, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

At a daily press briefing, the ministry’s spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad said that one of new cases had travelled to Iran. The other two are an Egyptian and a Sudanese who were in close contact with an infected person who came from Azerbaijan.

There are five patients at the intensive case unit, including one in critical condition and four stable, he said.

In addtion, two patients have recovered, he added.

Li Minggang, Chinese ambassador to Kuwait, said on Tuesday that officials from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said that they would be willing to send medical teams to learn from China’s experience after the epidemic ends.