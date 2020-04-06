COVID-19 cases in Lebanon rise to 520

BEIRUT, April 4 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 infections in Lebanon increased on Saturday by 12 to 520, while the death toll remained 17, the National News Agency reported.

The Lebanese government has deployed soldiers in several areas in the country to make sure that the general mobilization is being respected by citizens.

The army has also distributed masks in some regions to citizens to encourage them to take serious precautions against COVID-19.

Lebanese prisoners at Roumieh prison have also been spending their time in producing professional masks to contribute in the fight against the virus and make up for any shortage in case of an increase in the number of infections.