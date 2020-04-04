COVID-19 cases in Palestine rise to 205

RAMALLAH, April 4 (Xinhua) — A Palestinian Health Ministry’s official announced on Saturday that the total number of cases infected with COVID-19 in the Palestinian territories rose to 205.

Kamal al-Shakhra, director of First-aid and Healthcare in the Palestinian Ministry of Health, told a news briefing in the West Bank city of Ramallah that 11 new infected cases were recorded in the West Bank on Saturday.

“The cases are from the cities of Ramallah, Hebron, Tulkarem and two villages adjacent to East Jerusalem,” he said, adding the new cases include two children after their father was infected.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye announced that most of the recorded cases are in moderate conditions, adding that the health ministry is to conduct 1,500 tests daily.