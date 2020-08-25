COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 195,000 with 4,686 new infections

MANILA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 194,252 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,686 new cases on Monday.

The DOH said the number of recoveries surged to 132,042 after 729 more patients recovered.

The death toll also climbed to 3,010 after 13 more patients died, the DOH added.

Metro Manila topped the five regions or provinces with the highest number of new cases reported on Monday at 2,519, followed by Laguna province, south of Manila, 286; Cavite province, south of Manila, 218; Bulacan province, north of Manila, 189; and Rizal province, east of Manila, 179.

“(The OWFs) have contributed in the increase in the number of cases because we found a lot of positive cases coming from overseas Filipinos,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a televised press conference, referring to the returning overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs).

She said another factor would be the community transmission.

“The infections are happening within and among families already. That’s why we have recalibrated our strategies so that we will be able to contain the spread of the disease in the communities,” she added. Enditem