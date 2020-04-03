COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to over 2,300

MANILA, April 1 (Xinhua) — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 227 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 2,311.

In a virtual media briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 96 have died from COVID-19 and 50 have recovered.

The Philippine Medical Association said at least 17 doctors have succumbed to the disease.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano, one of the top implementers of the Philippines’ campaign to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the archipelago, was among the new cases. Ano is the first cabinet member to test positive for the virus.

Ano is the latest high-ranking government official to catch the virus. A number of lawmakers, including three senators, have also contracted the virus.

As part of the strategy to contain the disease, the Philippines is ramping up testing to detect and isolate those who are COVID-19 positive.

Carlito Galvez, the chief implementer of the government measures to combat the disease, said COVID-19-positive persons will be isolated and given medical treatment while those persons under investigations (PUIs) will be isolated pending the results of the tests.

The government is preparing for large-scale community transmission. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said a number of buildings or establishments in Metro Manila and in the provinces will be converted into quarantine facilities in case of a large-scale community outbreak.

Early this week, Chinese auto company Geely Holding Group, through the foundation of its chairman, the Li Shufu Charity Foundation, donated 20,000 pieces of surgical masks to Philippines’ health department.

Established in 2006 by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Chairman Li Shufu, Li Shufu Charity Foundation said it is “committed to public welfare and charity and promoting the harmonious development of the society.”