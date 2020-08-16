COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar past 160,000 with 3,420 new infections

MANILA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 161,253 as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,420 new daily cases on Sunday.

The number of recoveries rose to 112,586 after 40,397 more patients recovered, the DOH said.

The death toll also increased to 2,665 after 65 more patients died.

Metro Manila topped the five regions or provinces with the highest number of daily confirmed cases reported on Sunday with 2,091, followed by Laguna province, south of Manila with 263; Cavite province, south of Manila with 149; Batangas province, south of Manila with 137; and Rizal province, east of Manila with 106.

Interior Secretary and vice chair of the coronavirus task force Eduardo Ano, who first contracted the virus in March, announced on Sunday that he again tested positive for COVID-19.

Ano said he “began experiencing flu-like symptoms including a sore throat and body aches” on Thursday, prompting him to self-isolate and get a swab test. He received his positive test result on Saturday night.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones also tested positive for the coronavirus in April. On July 15, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Enditem