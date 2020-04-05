COVID-19 cases in Russia pass 4,700

MOSCOW, April 4 (Xinhua) — Russia has confirmed 582 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 4,731 as of Saturday, official data showed.

The death toll rose to 43 after nine more patients died of the disease, Russia’s coronavirus response center said in a statement, adding that 333 people have recovered, including 52 in the last 24 hours.

Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, has confirmed 3,357 cases in total.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin declared on Thursday an extension of paid leave for all citizens till April 30.

As cases have been reported in 78 of Russia’s 85 regions, most of the vast country’s regions have introduced mandatory self-isolation for all residents, with some extending the measures to the end of the month, national media has reported.