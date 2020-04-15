COVID-19 cases in Southern Cyprus jump to 715

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

An additional 20 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Greek Cypriot administration brought the number of patients sickened by the virus to 715, local media reported Wednesday.

Twelve died from the virus in Southern Cyprus since that country’s first case was reported March 9.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) confirmed Wednesday two new cases, bringing its total to 102.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said eight patients recovered from the virus.

The TRNC confirmed its first case on March 10. A total of four people, including two German citizens, have died from COVID-19.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 2 million patients and has claimed an excess of 130,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than half a million have recovered.

*Writing by Handan Kazanci