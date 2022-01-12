COVID-19 cases in the Philippines exceed 32K per day.

Over 32K COVID-19 cases are reported every day in the Philippines.

Unvaccinated people are prohibited from using public transportation in the capital region.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The Philippines’ health department said on Wednesday that it had received over 32,000 new COVID-19 cases.

It said in a statement that 32,246 COVID-19 infections had been confirmed, bringing the total number of infections to 3.058 million since the pandemic started in December 2019.

The death toll has now risen to 52,654 as a result of virus-related deaths.

The transport department has imposed a travel ban on unvaccinated people on public transportation throughout the capital Manila region to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“All concerned attached agencies and sectoral offices of (the Department of Transportation) are directed to ensure that operators of public transportation only allow fully vaccinated persons access or issue tickets,” the notification stated.

More than 52.8 million people have been vaccinated, accounting for more than 48% of the Philippines’ estimated total population of 110 million.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued an order last week to arrest unvaccinated people who disobey stay-at-home orders.

Residents in Manila and several provinces who have not been vaccinated have been advised to stay at home unless they are purchasing necessities or exercising.

Last October, the government eased restrictions, but infections spiked as families and friends gathered for the holidays.

The highly contagious omicron variant, according to experts, is to blame for the new cases.