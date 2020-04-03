COVID-19 cases in Turkey rise to 13,531

ANKARA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Turkish health minister on Tuesday reported 2,704 additional novel coronavirus cases and 46 new deaths due to the infection.

The total number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has climbed to 13,531, while the death toll has reached 214, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted a total of 15,422 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 92,403, the minister said.

The minister added that 243 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, with 847 patients still being treated at intensive care units, 622 more are intubated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.