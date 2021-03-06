COVID-19 cases increase to 142,000 in Myanmar

YANGON, March 4 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 142,000 as of Thursday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 16 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Thursday.

One more COVID-19 death was reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,200, the release said.

According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 131,571 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 2.49 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 1,618 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in the first week of last month.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. Enditem