COVID-19 cases increase to 444 in Myanmar with 3 newly-reported infections

YANGON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 444, with two more locally transmitted cases and one imported case reported on Sunday morning, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

According to the release, all patients were under quarantine as two of them had travelling history to Sittwe township of Rakhine state in the past 14 days while the other one is a returnee from India.

Myanmar reported one new local transmission case again on Aug. 16 since last local case was reported in July 16.

A total of 144,054 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far and 7,212 patients are under investigation at present, the ministry’s figures showed.

According to the ministry, 338 patients have recovered from the disease.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 and the death toll stands at six.

Union Minister Myint Htwe of Health and Sports, in his recent message to the public, urged people not to let guard down in the fight against the infectious COVID-19 and to stay alert over the second wave. Enditem