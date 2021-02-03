COVID-19 cases reach 140,664 in Myanmar with 310 new infections

YANGON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 140,664 as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 310 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Tuesday.

The death toll of COVID-19 reached 3,146 with eight newly reported on Tuesday in the country, the ministry said.

According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 125,885 patients have been discharged from the hospitals after recovery so far.

The daily test positivity rate was at 2.5 percent on Tuesday and over 2.41 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the ministry said.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. Enditem