COVID-19 cases reach 3-month high in Tokyo, Japan’s capital.

In COVID-19 cases, Tokyo, Japan’s capital, reaches a 3-month high.

Soon after the New Year’s celebrations, the city sees a spike in virus cases.

ANKARA

According to health data, the city of Tokyo saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in the past three months on Monday.

On Monday, two days after the New Year was celebrated in the country and around the world, Tokyo Metropolitan reported 103 daily coronavirus cases, according to data.

The virus count in the capital has risen above 100 for the first time in about three months, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

The omicron variant of the COVID-19 had spread across the country the day before, with Tokyo reporting 84 cases.

Since the pandemic started two years ago, Japan has reported over 1.7 million COVID-19 cases.

Around 18,395 people have died as a result of the disease.