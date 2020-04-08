COVID-19 cases reach 423 in Afghanistan with 56 new infections

KABUL, April 7 (Xinhua) — A total of 56 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of the patients carrying the virus to 423, Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, out of the newly detected cases, 17 are in Herat, 12 in Kabul and the remaining are in other parts of the country.

A total of 11 patients, including a physician infected with COVID-19, have died from the pneumonia-causing virus and 17 others have recovered, Mayar said.

The spokesman also called upon the people to respect the quarantine imposed by the government and stay at home to help curb the spread of the killer virus in Afghanistan.