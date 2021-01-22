COVID-19 cases reach 54,483 in Afghanistan with 80 new infections

KABUL, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 54,483, including 6,668 active cases.

A total of 1,866 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, with 80 being positive in 14 out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

Seven patients died within the period, taking the death toll to 2,370, the statement added.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections could be higher than the official figures, as many patients did not visit hospitals and there was no system to register them. Enditem