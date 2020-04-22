COVID-19 cases rise in Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Morocco

MUSCAT, Oman MANAMA, Bahrain KUWAIT City, Kuwait

Health authorities in the Middle-Eastern countries of Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Morocco on Wednesday reported fresh cases of infections and deaths due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

In Oman, the health ministry announced 106 new infections which brings total infected cases to 1,614. The death toll in the country has now reached eight, with 288 recoveries as well.

In Bahrain, the health ministry’s statement said that 20 new infections were reported making total infected cases to 1,973. So far seven people have died because of the pandemic. As many as 784 people have recovered, said the statement issued by the Health Ministry of Bahrain.

The Moroccan Health Ministry in its daily briefing said the total infections have jumped to 3,377 after confirming fresh 168 cases. The recovered cases have reached 398. Last 24 hours five people have recovered. The statement further said that the death toll of coronavirus has reached 149 after four more deaths were reported within the past 24 hours.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 168 infections which bring the country’s total infections to 2,248.

The ministry said that the fatalities have jumped to 13 after one death recorded over the past 24 hours.

In Lebanon, the tally has reached 22 with one death. With five more infections confirmed, the total cases have reached to 682.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

As many as 2.58 million cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 178,000 deaths and over 693,000 recoveries.

Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara