COVID-19 cases rise in Palestine, Oman, Morocco, Lebanon

ANKARA

New coronavirus infections were recorded in a number of Arab states including Palestine, Oman, Lebanon and Morocco according to official figures announced by the health authorities on Saturday.

In Palestine, the Health Ministry said in a statement that 11 new cases were tested positive for COVID-19 raising the total infections to 205.

The statement added that two children among the infected patients who were infected by their parents.

In Oman, the Health Ministry said that over the past 24 hours the COVID-19 cases jumped to 277 after 25 new cases were confirmed.

It also said that 61 cases recovered from the virus so far.

While in Morocco, the total infections have reached 844 after new 53 cases were confirmed, the Health Ministry said.

It added that the country’s coronavirus death toll stood at 50.

The Lebanese authorities, for their part, announced that the total number of people infected with the coronavirus rose to 520, after 12 new cases were recorded.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.1 million with nearly 59,000 deaths. An excess of 226,000 have recovered.

Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara