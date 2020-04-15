COVID-19: Cases rise in Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Lebanon

ISTANBUL

Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, and Lebanon reported new coronavirus cases and deaths on Tuesday.

The highest spike was reported in Qatar, where 197 new cases pushed the overall count to 3,428.

The country’s Health Ministry said 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 373.

The death toll in Qatar remains at seven, the ministry said.

In Morocco, 75 new cases were confirmed since Monday, bringing the total to 1,838.

The Health Ministry said 126 COVID-19 patients have died and 210 have recovered in the country so far.

Kuwait reported 55 more cases and one fatality on Tuesday.

The overall case count is now at 1,355, including 176 recoveries, while the death toll is now three, according to the Health Ministry.

In Lebanon, nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 641.

The death toll now stands at 21 after one more patient died in the country, the Health Ministry said.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 1.93 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 121,000 and recoveries almost at 465,000.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz