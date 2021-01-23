COVID-19 cases rise to 136,591 in Myanmar

YANGON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 136,591 with 3,031 deaths in Myanmar on Friday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

Myanmar reported 425 new COVID-19 positive cases and 18 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the release said.

A total of 120,543 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Friday.

The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 2.4 percent on Friday and over 2.22 million samples have been tested for the disease so far.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Covishield vaccine arrived in Myanmar and the shots are expected to be distributed to about 750,000 people starting next week, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said in a Thursday. Enditem