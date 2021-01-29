COVID-19 cases rise to 139,152 in Myanmar

YANGON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 has risen to 139,152 in Myanmar on Thursday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

Myanmar reported 350 new COVID-19 infections and 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the release said.

The death toll increased to 3,103, while 123,556 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 2.1 percent on Thursday.

Over 2.33 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 since the virus was first detected on March 23 last year.