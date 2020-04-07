COVID-19 cases rise to 394 in Jordan

AMMAN, April 6 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Monday confirmed the 6th fatality of the novel coronavirus, and the total confirmed cases reached 394 with the announcement of four new cases.

Also on Monday, 16 patients were recovered, increasing the overall recoveries to 126, according to a governmental statement.

Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said there is a possibility for imposing a full curfew in the next few days.

He added that around 1,036 people violated the curfew on Monday.

“It is annoying to see many people not abiding by the curfew. Some people were seen picnicking today, which is a violation of the curfew,” said Adaileh.