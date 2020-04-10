COVID-19 cases rise to 3,963 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 (Xinhua) — Some 63 people have died of the COVID-19 in Malaysia with 170 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 3,963, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press briefing that among the infections, 1,321 have been cured and discharged from hospital, while 92 are in intensive care and 50 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

Noor Hisham said the latest death was a 71-year-old Malaysian national who recently returned from a religious event held in Indonesia in March.