COVID-19 cases rise to 53,831 in Afghanistan with 57 new infections

KABUL, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 57 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total tally to 53,831, including 6,402 active cases.

A total of 1,802 tests for the coronavirus were conducted in the past 24 hours, and 57 of them yielded positive results, reported in 15 provinces out of the country’s 34 provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

Fourteen patients died from the coronavirus epidemic in the citing period, taking the death toll to 2,328, the statement added.

About 260 new recoveries were reported during the period, according to the statement. Enditem