COVID-19 cases surge in Arab countries

ISTANBUL

Health authorities in Morocco and Egypt confirmed new deaths from the novel coronavirus Saturday.

Moroccan reported 47 deaths as the number of patients sickened with the virus rose to 761.

With 26 patients recovering, it brought the total number healed to 57.

Egyptian officials announced 120 new cases added to the country’s COVID-19 infections, raising the total to 985.

The number dead there rose to 66, with eight deaths.

Meanwhile, the chamber of medicine said health care professionals caught with the virus is 10 with one death.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million with close to 60,000 deaths. More than 226,100 people have recovered.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut