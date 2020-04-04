COVID-19 cases surge in Morocco, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, Palestine

ISTANBUL

Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The Moroccan Health Ministry said 27 new coronavirus infections were confirmed, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 735, with 47 deaths.

In Oman, health authorities said 21 new cases were reported in the country, raising the total to 252. The country’s first fatality from the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday.

In Lebanon, total infections jumped to 508, with 17 fatalities, country’s Health Ministry said.

The Palestinian government confirmed 10 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 171.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Health Ministry confirmed 75 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 417.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than one million cases have been reported worldwide so far, with the global death toll around 54,000, and recoveries nearing 217,500.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz