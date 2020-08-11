COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million globally

ANKARA

More than 20 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, according to data compiled late Monday by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are 20,001,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally.

A total of 733,897 people have died after contracting the virus while 12,209,074 have recovered after treatment.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and territories.

The US is leading with the most confirmed infections at 5,085,821 followed by Brazil with over three million cases and India with more than two million.