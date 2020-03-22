COVID-19 cases surpass 200 in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG

Officials in South Africa said Friday the number of coronavirus cases there has increased to 202.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 52 people tested positive Friday after having 150 cases the previous day in Africa’s most advanced economy.

The majority of new cases are in Gauteng province, which comprises Johannesburg, the economic hub and Pretoria — the capital. That was followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

Most of those who tested positive had traveled to European countries and the United States.

Mkhize said no one has died in South Africa from the virus and confirmed two have recovered.

“The virus is slowly seeping into all nations, but not all people will need hospitalization,” he said in a separate statement.

He advised local leaders not to fear the virus but to be realistic. “Scientists estimate that 60% of the population will be affected by the virus at some point, but not all at the same time,’’ he said. “Health services will become over-burdened. We want to take precautions to prevent the virus from rapidly rising.”

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 247,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 10,000, and more than 86,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.