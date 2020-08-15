COVID-19 cases surpass 3.2M in Brazil, with 105,000 deaths

Brazil registered 1,262 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in 24 hours, raising the death toll to 105,463 since the virus was first detected in the country, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The agency added that 60,091 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infections to 3,224,876.

Sao Paulo continues to be the epicenter of the disease in the country, with 26,324 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 14,412 deaths, and Ceara with 8,088 deaths.

Brazil is second in the world only to the United States in numbers of both cases and deaths.