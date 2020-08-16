COVID-19 cases top 274,000 in Bangladesh, deaths reach 3,625

DHAKA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh reported over 2,600 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the country to more than 274,000.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “2,644 new COVID-19 positive cases and 34 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.”

“The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 274,525, while fatalities stood at 3,625,” it said.

The official data showed that 12,891 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 157,635 including 1,012 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.32 percent and the current recovery rate is 57.42 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30. Enditem