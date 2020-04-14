COVID-19: Chinese epidemiologists arrive in Russia

MOSCOW

A group of Chinese epidemiologists arrived in Moscow to share their experience in fighting the novel coronavirus, Russian authorities said Tuesday.

The specialists will give recommendations on how to separate residents, detect virus and treat the infected, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters.

“Today we have a big meeting with representatives of federal agencies and all city services that are directly involved in the fight against coronavirus,” she said.

The death toll from the virus hit 170 in Russia, with more than 2,700 testing positive, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 1.93 million patients and has so far claimed just short of 121,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.