COVID-19 community spread is slowing in China, according to data.

COVID-19 community spread in China is slowing, according to data.

China’s daily local transmission cases have dropped below 100, and Taiwan has reported six more infections linked to an expanding airport cluster.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to the most recent data released on Monday, strict measures in virus-affected areas have slowed domestic COVID-19 transmission in China.

According to the National Health Commission’s daily bulletin, the number of community transmission cases detected in the past day decreased to 97.

For the past two weeks, the figure had been consistently above 100.

The majority of the local cases – 60 – were reported in Henan province, followed by 21 in Tianjin and 15 in Shaanxi.

Infection numbers have decreased in Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi, which has been at the center of China’s latest virus outbreak since December, thanks to a strict lockdown and mass testing.

9th of the year 2021

To combat the virus’ spread, authorities in Tianjin have banned all tourism and related activities.

Officials in Beijing’s capital are also advising citizens to avoid traveling during the upcoming Spring Festival holidays, which begin on February 14.

a.

According to official data, China’s overall virus tally now stands at 103,776, with 4,636 deaths.

Taiwan’s cluster is expanding.

Local transmission cases are on the rise in Taiwan, all linked to a cluster discovered earlier this month at an airport.

On Monday, six more infections linked to the Taoyuan International Airport cluster were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases linked to the hotspot to 30, according to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center.

In Taiwan, there were at least 26 new imported cases, bringing the total number of cases to 17,393, with 850 deaths.