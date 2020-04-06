COVID-19 continues to spread in Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria

The number of coronavirus cases exceeded 8,500 in the African continent on Sunday.

According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 360 people have died from the new coronavirus in 50 countries of the continent.

The number of coronavirus cases hit 8,536, while 710 patients recovered from the virus.

The countries with the highest number of cases in Africa are South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Cameroon, respectively.

More than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The virus has spread to at least 183 countries and territories so far.

Over 66,500 people died after contracting the virus, while more than 252,600 recovered after treatment.

* Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara