COVID-19 continues to spread in African nations

ANKARA

African nations said the novel coronavirus continued to spread Tuesday as new cases were confirmed.

Mali’s health officials said 28 cases have been detected with two deaths.

Cameroon Health Minister Manaouda Malachie said cases there increased to 193, with 51 new patients. Six have died.

The Ivory Coast government reported 168 cases and six patients have recovered.

And in the Democratic Republic of the Congo there have been 98 cases with eight deaths.

The virus known as COVID-19 that emerged in Wuhan, China in December, has spread to at least 180 countries and regions while confirmed cases have exceeded 846,000.

The global death toll from the virus climbed above 41,000, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 176,000 patients have recovered.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut