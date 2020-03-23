COVID-19 continues to spread in Middle East, Africa

By Gulsen Topcu, Adam Abu-bashal and Mehmet Nuri Ucar

ANKARA

(AA) – Several countries in the Middle East and Africa announced new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday.

The Saudi Arabian Health Ministry announced that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country had increased to 511, with 119 new confirmed cases.

The ministry said 23,000 people have been tested for coronavirus so far, therefore, the number of cases may increase.

It also said 17 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

The Moroccan Health Ministry reported eight more confirmed cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total to 104.

The ministry also said the death toll in the country is three.

Also, the Tunisian Health Ministry said the total number of confirmed cases had risen by 60 to 75.

Meanwhile, Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel on Sunday announced his country’s first case of COVID-19.

In a Twitter post, he said the patient arrived at the country’s Asmara International Airport from Norway.

“The patient was quarantined promptly following the screening process at the airport and diagnosed positive for COVID-19 after subsequent tests at the national laboratory,” he said.

Gebremeskel said the patient is receiving all the necessary treatment at the moment.

The virus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of almost 312,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 13,400, while nearly 94,000 have recovered.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, most of the people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

* Writing and contribution by Fahri Aksut from Ankara