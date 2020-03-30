COVID-19 death toll climbs to 57 in Ecuador, 1,890 test positive

QUITO, March 29 (Xinhua) — The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has hit 57 in Ecuador, with 1,890 people testing positive, the deputy minister of health, Julio Lopez, said on Sunday.

The latest report adds nine more names to the list of fatalities and 67 new cases to the total over a 24-hour period, the official said in an online press conference broadcast on public television.

The majority of fatalities (37) and infections (1,376) were centered in the southwest province of Guayas, home to the bustling industrial port of Guayaquil.

To contain the epidemic, the government declared the province a special security zone, and deployed both military troops and police officers to the region to enforce prevention measures.

Key government officials were also dispatched to coordinate the efforts, including Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner and Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos.

According to the ministry, the virus is present in 23 of the country’s 24 provinces, where a curfew and quarantine are in place as part of a nationwide state of emergency.

Of the total confirmed cases, 1,595 are well enough to be recovering at home under self-quarantine, and three have recovered, the ministry said.