COVID-19 death toll exceeds 6,100 in UK

LONDON, April 7 (Xinhua) — The death toll of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for COVID-19 reached 6,159 as of Monday afternoon, a daily increase of 786, the Department of Health and Social Care said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain hit 55,242, up 3,634 in the past 24 hours, said the department.

Earlier in the day, a Downing Street spokesman said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “stable” in hospital and has not been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.