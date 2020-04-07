COVID-19 death toll hits 3,739 in Iran

TEHRAN, April 6 (Xinhua) — A total of 3,739 COVID-19 patients have died in Iran as of Monday, according to the latest figure from Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, state TV reported.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iran reached 60,500 on Monday, with an increase of 2,274 in the past 24 hours, said Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry.

Jahanpur said 24,236 of all the reported cases have recovered and left hospitals, adding that 4,083 of the patients are in critical condition.

Iran is the worst coronavirus-hit country in the Middle East region.