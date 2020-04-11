COVID-19: Death toll in Africa rises to 649

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

The total number of coronavirus cases in Africa rose to 12,492, the African Centers for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday.

The latest surveillance update said 649 deaths had been reported so far in the continent, while the number of recovers stood at 1,964.

South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Ivory Coast have been listed as the worst-hit countries in Africa.

Meanwhile, the African Union in a communique issued on Friday appealed governments to adhere to international law and the respect of the rights and humane dignity of migrants when adopting and implementing measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“In this regards, unilateral mass deportations worsen the desperate situation of migrants and can pose immense challenges to countries of origin of the migrants who are making efforts to create safe and humane environment to receive their returning nationals by setting up acceptable centers allowing for medical check and confinement,” it said.

It called for enhanced cooperation between countries on repatriation of migrants in solidarity and mutual responsibility of governments.