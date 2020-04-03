COVID-19: Death toll in Australia rises to 20

Islamabad, PAKISTAN

The death toll in Australia from the novel coronavirus increased to 20 after a 95-year old woman died in New South Wales (NSW) state, local media reported Wednesday.

Health authorities in NSW confirmed the death of a 95-year-old woman who was a resident at Sydney’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge, according to ABC News.

The state authorities have unveiled new restrictions on public movement earlier this week.

Those leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse in New South Wales state, where most of the country’s cases and deaths have been reported, will be fined A$11,000 ($6,796) and risk a six-month prison term.

The country has so far confirmed 4,804 cases of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

New Zealand

New Zealand reported 61 more new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total cases to 708, according to Radio New Zealand.

The country has so far reported one death from the virus.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that those in their 20s are the age group with the biggest numbers of COVID-19 and are “the vector for transmission.”

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 179 countries and regions, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Its data shows the confirmed number of cases worldwide have surpassed 859,700, with the death toll over 42,300 and more than 178,300 recoveries.

*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid from Islamabad, Pakistan.