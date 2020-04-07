COVID-19 death toll in Balkans continues to surge

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nearly 400 people lost their lives in the Balkans due to novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide.

The highest number of deaths were observed in Romania, Greece and Serbia, whereas Kosovo reported one loss.

Romania has so far registered 3,864 coronavirus cases, while the death toll stands at 148. Also, 374 people have recovered from the disease known as COVID-19.

As for Greece, there are 1,673 official cases, and 70 people died from the virus, and 78 others have recovered.

In Serbia, 51 people lost their lives due to the virus, and the country has 1,908 confirmed cases, with 284 of them registered in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,082 people receiving treatment, and 98 are dependent on ventilators.

With six new deaths, the death toll in Slovenia climbed to 28, while there are nearly 1,000 confirmed cases. Notably, 156 members of the health personnel have been infected.

A 4-month-old infant tested positive for coronavirus in Croatia, which has reported 1,182 cases so far. The death toll is 15, and 115 people recovered from the disease.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, 21 people succumbed to COVID-19, where 651 cases have been observed in the country so far. Also, 30 others recovered.

Bulgaria, for its part, reported 522 cases, 18 deaths, and 37 recoveries.

Montenegro, the smallest country of the Balkans, registered cases over 200, with two deaths, and one recovery.

North Macedonia announced a total of 18 deaths, 555 confirmed cases, and 23 recoveries.

Albania reported over 360 cases, and 20 deaths, while more than 100 people recovered.

One individual lost his battle to coronavirus in Kosovo, which reported 140 confirmed cases.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 183 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed nearly 68,000 people, and infected over 1.2 million, while over 256,000 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas in Ankara.