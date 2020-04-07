COVID-19 death toll in France rises to 8,911

PARIS, April 6 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 8,911 lives in France, Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced on Monday.

In hospital, 605 people died in the last 24 hours, a worst daily increase, bringing the total to 6,494 since the outbreak of the epidemic. Meanwhile, 29,722 people are currently hospitalized, including 7,072 patients in intensive care, said the minister.

In addition, 2,417 people in accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (Ehpad in French) had lost their lives, 228 up from the counting on Sunday, he added.

The numbers in hospital and nursing homes combined, France on Monday reported 833 new deaths.

The authorities will launch a “vast operation of testing” in Ehpad, which will make it possible to group positive cases together in specialized sectors and avoid further infection to other people, said the minister.