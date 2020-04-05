COVID-19: Death toll in Netherlands soars to 1,487

ANKARA

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen to 1,487, authorities announced Friday.

With the addition of 1,026 new cases, the overall number of cases in the country rose to 15,723, said the the National Institute of Public Heath.

Some 502 people were also admitted to hospital, bringing the total number of admitted to 6,286.

In a statement, however, the institute said “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.”

“Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it added.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million, with more than 55,000 deaths. Nearly 219,000 people have recovered.