COVID-19 death toll reaches 360, total cases climb to 8,536 in Africa: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, April 5 (Xinhua) — The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 360 as confirmed positive cases reached 8,536, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed on Sunday.

The Africa CDC, a specialized agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), in its latest situation update issued on Sunday said the cases were spread across 50 African countries.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the highly COVID-19 affected countries include South Africa with 1,585 confirmed cases, Algeria with 1,171 confirmed cases as well as Egypt with 1,170 confirmed cases.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that some 710 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of the stated period.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the African continent, figures from the Africa CDC also show that more than 795 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported across the continent since the center’s recent report on Saturday, in which the confirmed cases have increased from 7,741 on Saturday to 8,536 on Sunday.

The death toll increased from 313 to 360 as of the stated period, according to the Africa CDC.

The African Union, through Africa CDC, has already activated its Emergency Operations Center and its Incident Management System (IMS) for the COVID-19 outbreak on January 27.

The Africa CDC had also developed its third Incident Action Plan that covers the period from March 16 to April 15.