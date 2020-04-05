COVID-19 death toll reaches 77 in India

CHANDIGARH, India

India said Sunday the deaths from the coronavirus reached 77, while the number of diagnosed cases is 3,374.

Health officials said 3,030 cases are active and 267 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Most cases have been reported in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, UttarPradesh and Rajasthan.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 79,950 samples have been tested as of April 4 at 9 p.m. local time (1530GMT).

Experts believe actual cases could be higher in the country of 1.3 billion.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, the government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown March 25.

Malls, markets, restaurants, cinema houses and public transport have remained closed.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with nearly 65,000 deaths. An excess of 246,400 have recovered.