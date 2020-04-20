COVID-19 death toll rises to 172 in Israel

JERUSALEM, April 19 (Xinhua) — The number of deaths from coronavirus in Israel rose to 172 on Sunday, the state’s Ministry of Health said.

On Sunday, eight patients died from the coronavirus, including a 29-year-old woman, the youngest of all coronavirus victims in Israel. Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem said she also suffered from terminal cancer.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Israel reached 13,491, after 226 new patients tested positive on Sunday.

The number of patients in serious condition dropped from 164 to 146, out of a total of 571 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries increased by 298, reaching 3,754 in total.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli government decided to increase the limit on the number of workers allowed to attend workplaces, from 15 percent to 30 percent.

It was also allowed to open stores in some branches, such as electronics, furniture and housewares.

The government also allowed sports activities, up to two people, and prayers for up to 19 people, both up to 500 meters from home. Enditem