COVID-19 death toll rises to 5 in Israel

JERUSALEM, March 25 (Xinhua) — Israel reported two new death cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to five, while total cases reached 2,030, the state’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The two deceased had both suffered from other diseases, the ministry said.

Of the 371 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 37 are in serious condition , it added.

Among the remaining 1,654 cases, 927 are treated in home quarantine, 203 are treated in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 58 have recovered and 466 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital in accordance with decisions to be made soon.