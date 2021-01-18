COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 in Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 death cases in Israel has reached 4,005, the state’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday night.

The latest update added 16 deaths from the virus in Israel since the ministry’s previous update earlier on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 548,332, of which 81,044 are active cases, while the number of recoveries rose to 463,283.

In addition, there are 1,177 patients in serious condition in Israel, out of 1,945 hospitalized ones.

The ministry also updated the number of vaccinated people in Israel which surpassed 2.1 million, about 22.6 percent out of a population of nearly 9.3 million. Enditem