COVID-19 death toll tops 200 in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 (Xinhua) — The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in Brazil has hit 201 with a rise of 42 in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased 1,138 on Monday to 5,717.

The figures released on Tuesday mark a record rise in both deaths and new cases, the health ministry said.

The novel coronavirus spread quickly in Brazil: from the first case to the 5,000-case mark, only 35 days passed.

Many regions in Brazil, including all state capitals, have established social distancing measures over the past month. Sao Paulo state, the center of the epidemic in the country with 2,339 cases and 136 deaths, has been under quarantine for weeks, with only essential services operating.